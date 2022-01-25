Biden Gets New District Court Vacancies In Calif., Mo.

By James Arkin (January 25, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden will have new district court vacancies opening this year in Missouri and California, as two judges have announced their intent to take senior status, according to the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts. U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel, the chief judge of the District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, plans to move to senior status upon confirmation of his successor, while U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt of the Central District of California plans to take senior status at the beginning of April. Judge Sippel was nominated by President Bill Clinton and confirmed by voice vote...

