UK Gov't Under Pressure To Revive Economic Crime Plan

By Najiyya Budaly (January 26, 2022, 6:21 PM GMT) -- An MP from the ruling Conservative Party urged the government Wednesday to explain why it has scrapped plans to introduce a law to tackle economic crime from its legislative agenda, after Britain's anti-fraud minister dramatically resigned earlier this week. Kevin Hollinrake raised an urgent question in the House of Commons, asking why the government had decided to drop its proposed economic crime bill. The Conservative MP said that he had heard about the government decision from Theodore Agnew, who resigned in the House of Lords as minister on Monday because he disapproved of the government response to the problem of fraudulent COVID-19...

