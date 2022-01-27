Attys Seek $150K Fee Award In Cannabis Cos.' TCPA Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (January 27, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A class of Washington state residents who received unsolicited commercial text messages from two cannabis companies has moved to secure $150,000 in attorney fees after striking a deal to settle their Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims for $618,000 in store vouchers. In a motion filed Wednesday, Spokane resident Roberta Frank and class counsel urged the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington to approve the $150,000 in attorney fees and a combined statutory damages and services award of $10,000 for Frank in her suit against Cannabis & Glass LLC, NXNW Retail LLC and their owner, Tate Kapple. "The requested $150,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS