Ga. County Joins Fight Over In-Network Health Insurance

By Rosie Manins (January 28, 2022, 3:17 PM EST) -- A Georgia county has been allowed to intervene in a closely watched case over the loss of in-network health insurance for hundreds of thousands of Georgians, including about half of the county's employees and residents, according to lawyers for the county. Cherokee County in metropolitan Atlanta was granted its motion to become a plaintiff in the case during a hearing Wednesday and was asked to prepare an order for a state judge to sign. The draft order was submitted to the Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, Cherokee's lawyers told Law360. The county is challenging a plan by Indiana-based defendants Anthem...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS