Mass. Pays $425K To Settle Court Clinician's Harassment Suit

By Brian Dowling (January 27, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- Massachusetts is paying $425,000 to a court clinician to resolve claims that a state court judge coerced her into a sexual relationship and then got her fired when she sought to end the affair, the social worker's attorney said Thursday. The state trial court department has agreed to pay the sum to resolve the sexual harassment and retaliation claims filed in October 2019 by Tammy Cagle in Suffolk County Superior Court, according to her attorney Leonard Kesten of Brody Hardoon Perkins & Kesten LLP. "She is very gratified that the trial court recognized what happened to her," Kesten said. "She started...

