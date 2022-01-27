Alsup Fears $50M Pinterest Workplace Deal May Be 'Cosmetic'

By Hannah Albarazi (January 27, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup said Thursday he's inclined to greenlight Pinterest's $50 million deal resolving derivative shareholder litigation alleging discriminatory workplace conditions, but expressed several concerns, saying he's seen "cosmetic settlement after cosmetic settlement" and "this kind of looks like that scenario." Judge Alsup said he's considering withholding a portion of plaintiffs' attorney fees until they've shown that Pinterest's corporate culture has improved as a result of the settlement, which resolves shareholders' claims that Pinterest condoned racial and gender-based harassment that led to a hostile work environment and subsequent employee lawsuits. Judge Alsup told plaintiffs' counsel they could expect to...

