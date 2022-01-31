Venture Fund Settles Suit With Presenters Over Rugby Show

By Joanne Faulkner (January 31, 2022, 2:12 PM GMT) -- Three former presenters of a popular rugby podcast have agreed not to pass themselves off as the owners of the show's branding to settle a lawsuit brought by the venture capital fund owners. The suit brought by Greencastle MM LLP against Alexander Payne, James Haskell and Michael Tindall has been stayed after the three men agreed to stop passing themselves off as the faces of the "House of Rugby" podcast, according to a Tomlin order signed off by Judge Timothy Fancourt at the High Court on Wednesday. The presenters must not pass themselves off as the owners or rights holders of the...

