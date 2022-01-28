Burges Salmon Aids Aerospace Co. In £75M Pension Deal

By Martin Croucher (January 28, 2022, 3:47 PM GMT) -- A manufacturer of aerospace parts has insured £75 million ($100 million) of pensions liabilities for 1,100 of its retired and former staff in a deal assisted by Burges Salmon LLP, Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd. said Friday. The deal, for Doncasters Group Ltd., is the second such transaction with L&G and now means that the scheme is fully insured against any fluctuation in the cost of providing member benefits. The deal comes amid a rush this month of other businesses also seeking to offload retirement scheme liabilities to insurers. Experts predict that the total value of transactions could reach £65...

