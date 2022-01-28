Texas Justices To Hear 'Special Appearance' Appeal Row

By Michelle Casady (January 28, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case in which a Taiwanese citizen and his company argue an intermediate appellate court wrongly declared his appeal challenging Texas' courts jurisdiction over him as moot after the trial court entered final judgment while his interlocutory appeal was pending. The state's high court will hear oral arguments on March 23 in the case, which asks it to decide whether Warren Chen and DynaColor's interlocutory appeal became procedurally moot when the final judgment entered by the trial court merged the special appearance, or jurisdictional challenge, into that judgment. Chen and DynaColor are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS