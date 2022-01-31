Katten UK Hires Financial Regulation Partner

By Irene Madongo (January 31, 2022, 4:52 PM GMT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP said on Monday that it has hired financial markets and regulation specialist Alice Bell as a partner in its London funds team. Bell, who started her legal career at Katten, is experienced in advising investment managers and financial institutions on regulatory matters in the European Union and the U.K., the law firm said. She returns after a decade away to join the practice's financial markets and funds group. Bell joined on Monday from Pinsent Masons, where she was a senior associate. She covers the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive rulebook for securities markets, or MiFID II, which...

