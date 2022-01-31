Saudi Airline Can Recover $9.6M In Plane Repair Costs

By Silvia Martelli (January 31, 2022, 5:49 PM GMT) -- A court in London ruled on Monday that a Saudi Arabian low-cost airline does not have to sign a claim settlement notice to recover $9.6 million from a plane-leasing firm for repairs to a rented Airbus. Nicholas Vineall, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court, agreed with a previous ruling on interim payments that NAS Air Company, which trades as budget carrier Flynas, will not be required to sign a notice that prevents it from bringing further claims to recover $9.6 million from Genesis Ireland Aviation Trading 3 Ltd. NAS Air was "in principle entitled" to the money, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS