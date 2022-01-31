Defense Equipment Co. Inks Deal Over Arms Export Violations

By Grace Dixon (January 31, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State inked a settlement with an optics equipment and software company Monday, wrapping up claims the company violated arms export regulations when it allegedly shipped equipment to Russia, Lebanon, China and others. Torrey Pines Logic Inc. and its owner agreed to pay $840,000 to the State Department after the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance allegedly unearthed unapproved shipments of thermal imaging and optical detection devices to foreign countries. "This agreement … resolves alleged [International Traffic in Arms Regulations] violations involving the attempted unauthorized export of defense articles … to various countries, including the People's Republic of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS