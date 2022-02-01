Plumber Wins Holiday Pay Appeal In Key Gig Economy Suit

By Silvia Martelli (February 1, 2022, 5:21 PM GMT) -- A plumber who won a landmark U.K. Supreme Court case over his work status is entitled to back-dated holiday, an appeals court ruled on Tuesday, highlighting the risks employers take by failing to provide paid leave. The Court of Appeal ruled that Gary Smith, who worked for Pimlico Plumbers Ltd. in London between 2005 and 2011, did not bring his claim for holiday pay too late. The finding overturns a 2021 decision by the Employment Appeal Tribunal. The court emphasized the importance of a right to holiday pay to ensure that employees have "the necessary rest and relaxation." Workers cannot fully benefit from...

