Russell-Cooke Hires Property Investment Lawyer

By Irene Madongo (February 2, 2022, 1:27 PM GMT) -- Russell-Cooke has recruited former Goodman Derrick partner Simon Mapstone and his residential real-estate team as the law firm makes a push for the high-end London property market. Mapstone is known as a leading adviser on more expensive residential property transactions and investments in west London, and has a client and contact base of high-and-ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Britain and overseas, Russell-Cooke LLP said on Monday. He also has more than 40 years experience in advising on prime real estate deals in the capital city, including residential properties in the Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster markets, the London-based law firm said. The specialist...

