SFO Must Stay Independent Despite New Plan, Ex-Boss Says

By Richard Crump (February 2, 2022, 6:45 PM GMT) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office should remain independent of a single new law enforcement agency proposed by lawmakers to fight fraud and economic crime, the former head of the anti-corruption watchdog told Law360. David Green QC, who led the SFO between 2012 and 2018, said there is a "strong case" for keeping the agency separate because of its unique dual role as an investigating and prosecuting authority tackling the most serious and complex cases. Green's comments come as an influential committee of MPs said Wednesday that efforts to tackle economic crime are being hindered because the "bewildering" number of law enforcement agencies...

