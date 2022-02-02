Ryanair Loses Appeal Over Strike Payouts To Passengers

By Joanne Faulkner (February 2, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Wednesday that thousands of Ryanair passengers whose flights were canceled because of strikes are entitled to compensation, rejecting the budget airline's argument that it should not have to pay because the labor difficulties amounted to "extraordinary circumstances." The Court of Appeal has ruled that Ryanair must compensate travelers who lost out when flights were canceled or delayed because of industrial action. (iStock) The Court of Appeal held that the no-frills airline must compensate travelers who lost out when flights were canceled or delayed because of industrial action in 2018 under European Union law. The strikes broke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS