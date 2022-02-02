Suspects Not To Blame For Atty Errors In Extradition Fights

By Christopher Crosby (February 2, 2022, 4:38 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest appellate court ruled on Wednesday that there is a distinction between suspects and their lawyers in cases when extradition appeals are inadvertently filed too late, allowing an Irish man to challenge his extradition to Greece. The U.K. Supreme Court said the man can appeal his extradition — even though his lawyer filed the paperwork too late — as the suspect had done everything in his power to meet the deadline. The ruling unanimously upholding the lower courts' conclusions on the difference between attorneys and their clients under extradition law. A defendant who does "everything reasonably possible" to ensure that the...

