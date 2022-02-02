Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Dems Renew Call For Closure Of Fla. ICE Prison

By Nathan Hale (February 2, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- A group of 17 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have issued a renewed call for the Biden administration to terminate a federal contract with a South Florida county to run a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, citing ongoing reports of human rights abuses.

In a letter dated Tuesday to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the lawmakers, led by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, D-Fla., said the situation at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida, has only worsened since they first called for its closure in July.

"Reports of abuse of both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!