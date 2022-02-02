BREAKING: Biden Nominates Michigan District Judge To 6th Circ.

By James Arkin (February 2, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden is nominating Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis of the Eastern District of Michigan to serve on the Sixth Circuit, the White House announced Wednesday. Judge Davis was nominated by former President Donald Trump to the district court in 2019 and confirmed by voice vote in December of that year. Prior to her confirmation, she served as a magistrate judge for the court starting in 2016. She worked for nearly two decades in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan before joining the bench, spending several years as an executive assistant U.S. attorney and more than a...

