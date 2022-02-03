Russian Businessman Claims Bank Rigged Sale At Retrial

By Christopher Crosby (February 3, 2022, 3:56 PM GMT) -- Counsel for a Russian businessman told a London court at a retrial on Thursday that Bank Saint Petersburg colluded to rig the multimillion-dollar auction of his maritime company's assets in a dishonest "winner takes all" economic "war." Bank Saint Petersburg PJSC conspired to lowball the sale of part of a shipping terminal and insurance company belonging to companies controlled by Vitaly Arkhangelsky, the businessman's legal representative, Pavel Stroilov, told the High Court. The bank seized control of assets belonging to Arkhangelsky's companies during the 2008 financial crisis and conspired to rig the bidding process at an auction so that the winners,...

