Italian City Loses Bid To Appeal Deutsche Bank Swaps Deal

By Christopher Crosby (February 4, 2022, 2:53 PM GMT) -- A judge denied an Italian city the chance Friday to appeal her findings that its interest rate payment agreement with Deutsche Bank was binding, saying there's little chance of overturning her conclusions that it had capacity to restructure its €70 million ($80 million) debt. A High Court judge has refused to give Busto Arsizio a direct lifeline to the Court of Appeal to contest her findings that the northern Italian city's debt and interest rate hedging agreement with Deutsche Bank are "valid and binding." (iStock) High Court Judge Sara Cockerill refused to give Busto Arsizio a direct lifeline to the Court...

