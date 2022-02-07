SocGen, Lebanese Bank Fight $4.6M Forex Transfer Challenge

By Joanne Faulkner (February 7, 2022, 7:03 PM GMT) -- The Lebanese branches of Société Générale and Bank Audi should not be able to use the country's economic crisis to escape contractual obligations to perform a customer's forex transfer request, the client told a court Monday as a $4.6 million trial kicked off. Daniel Toledano QC of One Essex Court, counsel for Vatche Manoukian, said the banks' refusal to transfer money held in the businessman's accounts outside the country is a breach of both general contractual terms and conditions and Lebanese consumer law. High Court Judge Simon Picken is being asked to decide whether Manoukian, who lives in London, has the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS