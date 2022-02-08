GM Slapped With Deficient Benefits Notice Class Action

By Abby Wargo (February 8, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- General Motors was hit with a proposed class action in Michigan federal court claiming the auto company failed to provide hundreds of thousands of former workers with all the required information about their right to continuing health care coverage post-employment. Angela Crockett sued her former employer Monday, claiming the auto giant's continuing health care coverage notices violate federal retirement benefits law because they don't include information on when the coverage ends or who is the plan administrator. Without that information, Crockett said in her complaint, she got confused and ended up not electing continuing coverage. Crockett is seeking to represent a...

