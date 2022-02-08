Ga. Courts Face Hard Innings In COVID Fight, Lawmakers Told

By Rosie Manins (February 8, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Georgia's top judge asked state legislators Tuesday to keep supporting local courts in their efforts to deal with pandemic-related case backlogs, likening the current workload of the Georgia judiciary to an Atlanta Braves season with more than 360 games. Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias delivered his first State of the Judiciary Address in the Georgia General Assembly, outlining the impact that COVID-19 has had on the state's courts, many of which are dealing with a caseload triple what it was before the pandemic. He told lawmakers the Braves canceled 102 games during the 2020 baseball season due to...

