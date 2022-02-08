Sex Abuse Victims' Atty Defends Income Omission At 9th Circ.

By Theresa Schliep (February 8, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- An ex-attorney who secured a $12.75 million settlement for clients sexually abused by Catholic Church members told the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday that he had a right to dispute his obligation to report his fee to the IRS. The U.S. Tax Court incorrectly concluded that Lon B. Isaacson couldn't dispute his obligation to report the contingency fee earned in procuring the settlement, Thomas Casparian of Cozen O'Connor, who is representing Isaacson, told the Ninth Circuit during oral arguments. Isaacson argued he had no obligation to report the fee income in 2007 to the Internal Revenue Service because there was a dispute over the fee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS