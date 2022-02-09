CORRECTED: UK Law Society Group Female Staff Face 11% Pay Gap

By Emily Lever (February 9, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Law Society Group paid women 11.3% less than men in 2021, a slight lessening of the pay gap compared with 2020 that falls short of returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a Wednesday report by the professional body. The median pay gap, or the difference between the median salaries for men and women, was 11.3%, for staffers at the Law Society Group, a nonprofit that serves as an independent professional body in the British legal industry. The gap narrowed by 0.5% compared with 2020, but was still much wider than the 2019 stat of 8.3% recorded before the pandemic eroded...

