Female Attys Face 11% Pay Gap In UK Legal Industry

By Emily Lever (February 9, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Female attorneys in the English and Welsh legal industries were paid 11.3% less than men in 2021, a slight lessening of the pay gap compared with 2020 that falls short of returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a Wednesday report by the Law Society Group. The median pay gap, or the difference between the median salaries for men and women, was 11.3%, according to data gathered by the Law Society of England and Wales and the Solicitors Regulation Authority. The gap narrowed by 0.5% compared with 2020, but was still much wider than the 2019 stat of 8.3% recorded before the...

