Religious Leaders Pile Onto Backlash Over 'Instagram Kids'

By Allison Grande (February 9, 2022, 10:33 PM EST) -- More than 75 religious leaders have become the latest to rally against the potential establishment of a version of Instagram for children under 13, arguing in a Tuesday letter that allowing young users access to such a platform would be detrimental to not only their physical but also their spiritual health. In urging Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg to permanently scrap the company's temporarily paused plans to enable 6- to 12-year-olds to use the popular photo-sharing for the first time, the religious leaders argued that while it's "already well established" from the secular side that social media poses "emotional, physical...

