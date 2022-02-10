Shumaker Adds State Sen., City Atty To Dade City Office

By Jack Rodgers (February 10, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP has added two attorneys with a breadth of experience in public service to its Dade City office. Daniel "Danny" W. Burgess Jr. and Matthew E. Maggard joined the firm after working at their own private practice group, Maggard & Burgess PA, since 2018. According to Maggard's LinkedIn profile, the practice began as Hersch & Maggard PA in 2013 but was changed to Maggard & Burgess in 2018. That firm's website notes the pair dissolved their practice to make the jump Feb. 1. "We extend our thanks and gratitude to all those we have had the privilege...

