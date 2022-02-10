Advocates Urge Watchdogs To Probe Private Prison Ban

By Alyssa Aquino (February 10, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Human rights advocates called for a federal investigation into whether the Biden administration is converting jails closed under its private prison ban into private immigration detention centers, flagging contracts that they claimed are keeping the private prison industry alive. More than 80 human rights and immigrant advocacy groups have urged the Office of the Inspector General to look into how the Biden administration is carrying out an Inauguration Day order phasing out private prisons. There are several instances in which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has assumed the detention contracts ended by the U.S. Department of Justice, thus allowing private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS