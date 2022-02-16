Accountants Fight £7M Negligence Suit From Travel Firm

By Silvia Martelli (February 16, 2022, 5:22 PM GMT) -- An accounting firm has hit back at a £7 million ($9.5 million) negligence lawsuit filed by a travel company, saying the claim failed to properly explain the mistakes the auditor allegedly made when reviewing the financial statements of the business. Auditing firm Tiffin Green Ltd. said in a defense filed at the High Court on Feb. 9 that Ickenham Travel Group PLC has not provided "proper particulars of and/or documents" that support its accusations. "The allegations are made at a high level of generality and without any, or any proper, particularization," Tiffin Green said. The auditing firm also notes in its defense...

