Music Publishers Battle Over Rights To Bob Marley Songs

By Joanne Faulkner (February 14, 2022, 5:58 PM GMT) -- Music publishing firms with long-running connections to Bob Marley have reignited a dispute over the copyright to some of the reggae star's songs in a new London lawsuit seeking a declaration about who owns more than 80 compositions. In court documents made public following a hearing Thursday, Cayman Music Ltd. asked a judge to rule that the London-based company was passed the rights to the works in question through a series of agreements made between 1975 and 2020. Blue Mountain Music Ltd., Primary Wave Music, Blackwell Fuller Music and Fifty-Six Hope Road Music — who are defendants in the suit —...

