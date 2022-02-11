Germany Clears Facebook's Kustomer Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (February 11, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- Germany's competition watchdog said Friday that it intends to clear Facebook's acquisition of customer service management provider Kustomer after conducting its independent review of the merger. The Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office, approved the merger weeks after European Union antitrust officials announced on Jan. 27 that they would allow Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. to buy Kustomer, so long as it commits to guaranteeing 10 years of access to rival providers. Andreas Mundt, president of the Bundeskartellamt, said the agency took account of the findings of the EU Commission's proceeding in their assessment and said the agency approved the merger "with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS