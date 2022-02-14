Developer Fights $5M Swaps Suit With Hong Kong HSBC Unit

By Silvia Martelli (February 14, 2022, 4:56 PM GMT) -- A property developer hit back at HSBC's Hong Kong subsidiary, denying it owes it $4.6 million from swaps and derivatives transactions because the bank failed to explain how it calculated the amount. In a High Court defense filed Thursday, Cayman Islands-based Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. said that HSBC has to detail how it calculated the sum allegedly due following the closure of six transactions governed by international standards. HSBC also failed to identify the international provisions that entitled it to be paid "unwind fees," Fantasia's defense says. According to the December lawsuit, Fantasia asked to close out six interest swap...

