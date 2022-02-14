Tribal Hospital Sues Gov't For Cutting Funding By 90%

By Victoria McKenzie (February 14, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- A tribal hospital is suing the Indian Health Service in New Mexico federal court for suddenly reducing its funding by $16 million during a pandemic, a decision that has sent shock waves through Indian Country. Attorneys for the Fort Defiance Indian Hospital Board told Law360 on Monday that the $16 million cut represents the first major funding denial to tribal health services since the D.C. Circuit's unexpected ruling against the Cook Inlet Tribe last year, which found that IHS was not responsible for the costs of operating an alcohol treatment center under the tribe's Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act contract....

