Ex-Goldman Banker Looted Milllions From 1MDB, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop (February 14, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng got a $35 million cut from $6.5 billion in corruption-tainted 1Malaysia Development Bhd. bond deals, a prosecutor told a Brooklyn federal jury Monday as the banker's long-delayed trial kicked off. Prosecutors say former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng received $35 million in a bribery and kickback scheme that enriched him, former Goldman Southeast Asia Chairman Tim Leissner and flamboyant financier Jho Low. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Ng, also known as Ng Chong Hwa, is accused of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations and money laundering conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a bribery and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS