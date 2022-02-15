Solvency II Plans Hinder Green Agenda, EU Insurers Say

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 15, 2022, 12:39 PM GMT) -- European insurers have hit back at the bloc's planned reforms of the regime for maintaining capital buffers, saying the rules are too burdensome and restrict the sector's ability to commit to long-term policy agendas such as the move toward green finance. Insurance Europe, a trade body, said on Monday that the European Commission's proposed overhaul of the Solvency II Directive — the rulebook setting out requirements for the capital buffers that insurers should hold — does not go far enough to protect the industry. The body said that the planned changes do not do enough to free insurers to make long-term...

