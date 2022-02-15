Prince Andrew Settles Epstein Victim's Sex Abuse Suit

By Rachel Scharf (February 15, 2022, 11:22 AM EST) -- Prince Andrew has settled a civil suit claiming he sexually assaulted a woman allegedly "lent out" as a minor by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court saying the British royal "regrets his association with Epstein." Prince Andrew, shown here in January 2020, has settled a civil suit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman at the homes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) David Boies said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that his client Virginia L. Giuffre had reached an undisclosed deal...

