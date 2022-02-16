Yale Urges Court To Dismiss Law Students' Retaliation Suit

By Clarice Silber (February 16, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- Yale University has asked a Connecticut federal court to throw out a lawsuit by two law students who allege school administrators retaliated against them for refusing to help Yale's investigation into one of its most publicly visible professors. In a motion to dismiss filed on Monday, Yale argued that its anti-retaliation policy was not in place when the students allege they were retaliated against. "And in any event the policy prohibits retaliation based on complaints of discrimination or harassment related to protected characteristics (such as race or gender), not on any conceivable sort of alleged retaliation," the motion added. The bid...

