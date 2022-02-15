'Don't Threaten Me,' Ex-Sen. Tells Atty At Calif. Board Law Trial

By Craig Clough (February 15, 2022, 10:40 PM EST) -- A former California Democratic state senator who authored legislation requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards sparred with an attorney from a conservative group challenging the law's constitutionality during testimony on Tuesday in a state trial, as she warned him not to "threaten" her. The fiery exchange between former Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Robert Patrick Sticht of the conservative legal group Judicial Watch Inc. came on the last day of testimony in a trial that was originally scheduled to wrap before Christmas, and with Jackson having already made several nonconsecutive appearances on the witness...

