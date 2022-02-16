Malawian Workers Fight Appeal Bid Over Costs In Abuse Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 16, 2022, 1:45 PM GMT) -- British agribusiness PGI Group asked a judge on Wednesday for permission to appeal as it seeks to limit the amount of legal costs that can be run up by Malawian women suing the company for failing to prevent systematic sexual abuse. PGI Group Ltd. asked the Court of Appeal to allow it to challenge a High Court ruling that denied the company's attempt to rein in the legal fees that a group of 31 Malawian farmworkers could spend on a lawsuit. The lawsuit, which is set to cost up to £2.5 million ($3.4 million), accuses PGI of failing to prevent sexual assault and rape...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS