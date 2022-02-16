Met Police To Probe Prince Charles Charity Honors Scandal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 16, 2022, 6:18 PM GMT) -- London police said Wednesday they had launched an investigation into media reports that Prince Charles' charity may have helped a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in the U.K. The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into allegations of offenses under the Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925. The police said the allegations arose out of an investigation linked to a September 2021 letter but did not give further details about the specific allegations. The police said they have liaised with the Prince's Foundation — the charity run by the Prince of Wales — about the findings of "an independent investigation...

