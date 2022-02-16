Ex-Pharma CEO Wants Landmark Opioid Conviction Tossed

By Jack Queen (February 16, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- The first corporate leader to be convicted of drug trafficking charges stemming from the opioid crisis is asking a Manhattan federal court to reject the verdict, arguing Wednesday that prosecutors didn't prove he schemed to boost revenue by selling to pill mills. Attorneys for Laurence Doud, the former CEO of opioid distributor Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., said there was no proof that he conspired to break the law or knew customers were dispensing pills illegally. "While there was testimony about red flags, and whether RDC employees may have suspected diversion of oxycodone and/or fentanyl occurring at RDC customer pharmacies, the government has failed...

