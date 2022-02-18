Investment Partners 'Dishonestly' Kept $1M Soccer Club Fee

By Christopher Crosby (February 18, 2022, 1:01 PM GMT) -- A group of financial advisers dishonestly diverted $1.1 million owed to an investment fund when an English football club repaid its loan early, fearing they would be cut out of their fair share in fees, a London judge said Friday. Zaki Nuseibeh, Benjamin Churchill and Oumar Diallo, former employees of Floreat Capital Markets, breached their fiduciary duties by transferring part of an early termination fee from a fund to their own accounts, Judge Robin Knowles said at the High Court. "That money was due to the fund, and Mr. Churchill, Mr. Diallo and Mr. Nuseibeh knew it," Judge Knowles wrote. "Yet they...

