Credit Suisse Fights Claims It Harbors Dirty Money

By Najiyya Budaly (February 21, 2022, 10:30 AM GMT) -- Credit Suisse has rejected allegations raised on the back of leaked information about bank accounts that it catered to criminal organizations, corrupt political figures and tax dodgers, asserting that the material was mostly out of date or already being addressed. The bank said in a statement published on Sunday that it rejects the claims by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and its media partners. The U.S.-based group of investigative journalists alleges in a report that a whistleblower had provided its researchers with data on "more than 18,000 accounts belonging to foreign customers who stashed their money at Credit Suisse."...

