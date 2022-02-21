Howard Kennedy Hires Estates Lawyer As Partner

By Irene Madongo (February 21, 2022, 4:36 PM GMT) -- Law firm Howard Kennedy said on Monday that it has hired Monika Byrska as a disputes partner in London from Thomson Snell & Passmore, as it aims to bolster its private wealth and estates services. The private client litigation specialist has experience across European, which Howard Kennedy said would be an asset as it responds to a growing demand from high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients for cross-border expertise in trusts and estates disputes. Byrska, who was instrumental in helping Thomson Snell's contentious trusts and probate team develop, has worked with domestic and international clients, according to Howard Kennedy. She also worked as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS