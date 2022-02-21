Oil Spill Victims Fight To Bring Group Claim At Top Court

By Joanne Faulkner (February 21, 2022, 4:50 PM GMT) -- A Trinidad and Tabago group claiming to represent more than 100 victims of a 2013 oil spill urged the highest court for overseas British territories on Monday to revive its suit seeking group damages against a defunct state-owned oil company. Lawyers for La Brea Environs Protectors urged the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which sits in London, to overturn a decision that Petrotrin could not appear as a representative party for the group members. The special purpose company failed to convince a panel of two judges at the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in 2019 that...

