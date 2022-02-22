Waste-To-Energy Biz Andion Secures $270M In Funding

By McCord Pagan (February 22, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Renewable natural gas company Andion Global Inc. said Tuesday it secured a total of $270 million in new financing to help it grow and continue developing waste-to-energy facilities. Vancouver-based Andion said $20 million from private equity firm Spring Lane Capital, Equitix Infrastructure Investments Ltd. and Business Development Bank of Canada will be used for matters such as expanding its operations and further developing in North America, Italy and the Nordic countries. The $250 million equity financing from Spring Lane Capital and Equitix is for the financing, development and construction of its projects. "We are very excited to have closed the first...

