'Simple Logic' Keeps Alive Cosby Sex Abuse Suit, Court Told

By Bill Wichert (February 22, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A former "Cosby Show" actress on Tuesday accused Bill Cosby of trying to "rewrite" a New Jersey state law amendment she says permits her claims that the disgraced comedian drugged and raped her more than 30 years ago, saying his own words and "simple logic" undercut his bid to defeat her $25 million lawsuit. Lili Bernard asked a New Jersey federal court to reject Cosby's motion to dismiss her Oct. 14 complaint on the grounds it does not fall under the amendment allowing untimely sexual abuse claims to be filed within two years of December 2019 because she was not a...

