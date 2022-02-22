Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Simple Logic' Keeps Alive Cosby Sex Abuse Suit, Court Told

By Bill Wichert (February 22, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A former "Cosby Show" actress on Tuesday accused Bill Cosby of trying to "rewrite" a New Jersey state law amendment she says permits her claims that the disgraced comedian drugged and raped her more than 30 years ago, saying his own words and "simple logic" undercut his bid to defeat her $25 million lawsuit.

Lili Bernard asked a New Jersey federal court to reject Cosby's motion to dismiss her Oct. 14 complaint on the grounds it does not fall under the amendment allowing untimely sexual abuse claims to be filed within two years of December 2019 because she was not a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!