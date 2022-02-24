Xiaomi Kicks Off 1st Trial With Philips Over 3G Patents

By Joanne Faulkner (February 24, 2022, 5:05 PM GMT) -- Chinese phone maker Xiaomi argued Thursday that a Philips patent covering 3G wireless technology is so obvious it could have been "cut and pasted from a textbook," opening its bid to invalidate the intellectual property in the electronics giant's infringement suit. Counsel for Xiaomi Inc., its British arm Xiaomi Technology (UK) Ltd. and subsidiaries told the High Court that the technology at the heart of the patent was obvious and a generally accepted method. The technology covers the way mobile phone networks send messages between mobile handsets and their base towers. James Abrahams QC of 8 New Square, counsel for Xiaomi, said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS